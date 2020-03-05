Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Allergan by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Allergan by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

NYSE:AGN traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.91. The company had a trading volume of 263,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,665. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

