Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,647,448. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,799. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 848.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.