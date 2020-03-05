Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

C traded down $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,224,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,911,212. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

