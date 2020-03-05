Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.42.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $24.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $724.54. 10,738,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,547,188. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.55. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,296,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

