Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

TFC stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

