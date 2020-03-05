Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 791 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

ALL traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,158. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

