Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 563 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.