Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 390 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,925. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $70.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.