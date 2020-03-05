Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 321 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.36. 8,575,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,014. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

