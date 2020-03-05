Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 166 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.46. 13,403,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,056,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $535.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

