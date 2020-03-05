Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.83. 303,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,106. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,967. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

