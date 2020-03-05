Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 598 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $92.96. 545,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,467. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.