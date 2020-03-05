Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $19.05 on Thursday, hitting $327.92. 71,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

