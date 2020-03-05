Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,028,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

