Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 2,446 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after buying an additional 364,366 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,900,000 after buying an additional 198,134 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after buying an additional 140,425 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,857,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,119,000 after buying an additional 63,796 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 723,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.42. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

