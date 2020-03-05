Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 1,913 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 25,203,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,562,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

