Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

NSC stock traded down $8.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.35. The company had a trading volume of 158,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average of $190.13. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

