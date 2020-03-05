Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,394 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Cigna worth $67,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

CI traded down $8.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.74. The stock had a trading volume of 225,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.11 and a 200-day moving average of $184.89. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

