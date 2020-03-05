CIBC Upgrades West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) to Outperform

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$72.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.83.

TSE:WFT traded down C$1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 415,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.51. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$43.93 and a 52 week high of C$71.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -33.70.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

