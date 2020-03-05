CIBC Cuts Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Price Target to C$3.30

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.85 to C$3.30 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 126.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.24 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Premier Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.46. 872,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,245. Premier Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of $303.06 million and a P/E ratio of -12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.90.

In other news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,708,261.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $107,375.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

