Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Choiceone Financial Services stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. 16,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. Choiceone Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

About Choiceone Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides various community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, such as time, savings, and demand deposits. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties.

