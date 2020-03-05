Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
Choiceone Financial Services stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. 16,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. Choiceone Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $34.00.
About Choiceone Financial Services
