China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.14

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and traded as low as $10.90. China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.37. The company has a market cap of $40.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for China Nonferrous Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Nonferrous Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.