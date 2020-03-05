Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

PLCE traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 560,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,014. Childrens Place has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $116.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $769.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Childrens Place by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Childrens Place by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.