Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.
PLCE traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 560,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,014. Childrens Place has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $116.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $769.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Childrens Place by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Childrens Place by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.