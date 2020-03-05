Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $482.50.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $437.67. 93,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemed has a 1 year low of $313.49 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

