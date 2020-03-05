Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $482.50.
CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $437.67. 93,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemed has a 1 year low of $313.49 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.