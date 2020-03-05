Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by First Analysis to Strong-Buy

First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chegg from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.31.

CHGG stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 23,342 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $939,048.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,305,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 708,702 shares of company stock worth $28,430,480. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chegg by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

