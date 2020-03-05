CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of GIB traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.22. 249,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. CGI has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. CGI’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CGI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $673,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

