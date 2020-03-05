Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.49. Centuria Industrial Reit shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 446,734 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.45.

About Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP)

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

