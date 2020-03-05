Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.94

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and traded as low as $6.70. Cedar Woods Properties shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 56,429 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.70 million and a PE ratio of 19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$7.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. The company is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. It offers small affordable housing lots at its residential estates and luxury apartments at boutique waterfront developments.

