Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $420.30

Shares of Castings PLC (LON:CGS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.30 and traded as low as $382.00. Castings shares last traded at $391.00, with a volume of 7,960 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Castings to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $167.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 395.83.

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

