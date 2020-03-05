Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Cut by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.08. 3,484,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,707. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.45 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

