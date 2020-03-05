Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.026-8.188 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.13 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 434,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

