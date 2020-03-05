Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie Sells 17,042 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $1,152,039.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.84. 2,163,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,558. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

