Bulwark (BWK) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a total market cap of $180,548.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

