Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $899.31

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $899.31 and traded as low as $837.71. Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at $842.00, with a volume of 18,622 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 897.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 857.36. The company has a market cap of $356.06 million and a PE ratio of 926.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other Brunner Investment Trust news, insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.76) per share, for a total transaction of £35,760 ($47,040.25).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

