Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.13% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

BPR traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, CFO Bryan K. Davis acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $458,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

BPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.