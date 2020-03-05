Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.48

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.48 and traded as low as $70.59. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 487,532 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.78. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion and a PE ratio of 390.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.