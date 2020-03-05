Brokers Offer Predictions for Seres Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCRB. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

MCRB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. 20,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,671. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.