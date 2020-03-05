Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) CEO Douglas A. Pertz Purchases 15,000 Shares

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,113,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after buying an additional 557,771 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,769,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,658,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

