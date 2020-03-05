Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.75. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 406,011 shares trading hands.

BDRBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.93.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

