Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. 346,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.