BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded down $22.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $472.47. 1,021,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,973. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.67.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.