BidaskClub Lowers Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Sell

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Get Mylan alerts:

NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,609. Mylan has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.