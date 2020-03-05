BidaskClub Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Sell

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. 149,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,306. The company has a market capitalization of $793.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

