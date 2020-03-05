BidaskClub Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Hold

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 702,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

