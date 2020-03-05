Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,816. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

