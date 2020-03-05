B. Riley Weighs in on TG Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 149,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.52.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

