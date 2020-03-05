Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 4,843 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,843 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $389,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,631.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded down $5.49 on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 816,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,517.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,746,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $28,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,544,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 248,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.