Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Sells $2,336,076.73 in Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,115 shares in the company, valued at $55,436,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AAXN traded down $5.49 on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 816,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,517.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

