Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 268.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

