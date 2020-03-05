ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.15

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and traded as low as $15.44. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 109,234 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALPMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

